Mohali: PSLSA marks Teachers’ Day, holds legal awareness programme

To mark the Teachers’ Day celebration, a legal awareness programme was organised under the directions of Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Judge, Punjab and Haryana high court and executive chairman, Punjab State Legal Services Authority (PSLSA), at Amity University, Mohali, on Tuesday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PSLSA member secretary Manjinder Singh educated law students about free legal services being provided under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

He said a person having an income less than ₹3 lakh per year shall be entitled to free legal services. Certain other categories like members of scheduled caste or tribe, victims of mass disasters, industrial workmen, women, children or a person in custody irrespective of their income are also entitled to free legal services.

“The meaning of free legal aid is not restricted to appointment of legal aid advocate only, rather it includes payment of all miscellaneous expenses like drafting charges, court fee, process fee, diet money of witnesses etc. So, if a person who is entitled to free legal services as per the criteria given in Section 12 of the act approaches any legal services authority, he would be provided all expenses of litigation besides the services of a panel lawyer,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dist admn launches skill training centre

The district administration in collaboration with the NGO Hartek Foundation launched a skill training centre at De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Sector 66, Mohali on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain, along with inspector general of police Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSP Sandeep Garg, was present on the occasion. She said these days the de-addicted youth need skills for rehabilitation so that they cannot lapse to the treatment given to them to get out of the addiction.

“Last week, during the meeting of NCORD, it was felt that there should be a platform to provide self-employment training to the addicted persons along with treatment. Working on that idea, Hartek Foundation came forward to make the idea practical,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing gratitude to the management of the foundation, Jain said initiatives like this would do much more to keep the de-addicted persons away from drugs when they have a skill and handsome earnings after getting free from here.

She added that the training would be of 15 to 20 days depending upon the understanding of skills based on training. An engineer and an instructor have been deputed here for imparting training from 9.30 am to 11 am from Monday to Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON