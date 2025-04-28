Mohali: Purse containing 1L stolen from parked car in Phase-5 market

Phase-1 police on Saturday booked an unidentified person for stealing a lady’s purse containing ₹1 lakh, an ATM card, and other documents from a locked car parked in the Phase 5 market on Thursday. Mohali’s Phase-1 police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 303(theft) and 324 (4) (mischief involving intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

Complainant Supreet Singh of Jalandhar told the police that he, along with his family, was heading to Delhi and had stopped in Mohali for having dinner. After parking the car in the said market and leaving the purse, belonging to his wife, on its back seat, the family headed to a restaurant.

However, when the family members came back after an hour, they found the rear side window glass of the car broken and the purse missing. After informing the police control room, the Phase-1 police team reached the spot for inspection.

Police are scrutinising nearby CCTV cameras to trace the accused. Notably, the battery of a Maruti Alto car parked in the said market was also stolen last month.

Phase-1 police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 303(theft) and 324 (4) (mischief involving intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).