Mohali: Rain-damaged diversions force heavy vehicles back on Airport Road

Nearly after a month of prohibiting the movement of heavy vehicles on the Airport Road during peak hours, the Mohali administration is struggling to divert the vehicles, as heavy rainfall in the past few days have deteriorated the condition of the periphery roads.

The administration prohibited heavy vehicle movement – trucks, lorries, multi-axle goods carriers and construction equipment transporters – from August 4 during peak hours between 8 am - 11 am and 5 pm - 8 pm. However, these heavy vehicles continue to use the road between peak hours. The order prohibiting vehicle movement aimed at ensuring smooth flow of traffic, preventing accidents and enhancing commuter safety. Emergency vehicles and trucks carrying perishable goods like milk, water, or medicine were exempted.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Mohali Komal Mittal explained, “The diversion route, Kharar-Landran road, suffered heavy damage during the recent rains. It became difficult to implement the restriction until the diversion route is repaired. We will start enforcement immediately after the road repairs are completed.”

DSP traffic Karnail Singh said, “Rain caused significant damage to roads in the area, including the diversion route. Initially, we challaned heavy vehicles trying to comply, but as the diversion route worsened, this approach became impractical. We are still trying to divert traffic through Chunni Kalan Road. Once the work on the national highway is completed, Airport Road will breathe freely.”

The 200-ft wide road, which runs for 18 km from Gopal Sweets near Sunny Enclave, Kharar, to Chhat light points in Zirakpur, sees heavy vehicular movement on a daily basis. It is the main link from Zirakpur to New Chandigarh via Mohali, Aerocity and IT City.

It also links key transit points for traffic coming from Punjab and Haryana towards Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. Due to its strategic location, the road is frequented by trucks coming from Delhi, Haryana, Ambala, Baddi and Nalagarh, making it a highly accident-prone stretch. A 2022 audit report showed that the Airport Road has claimed 73 lives and seen 176 accidents between 2017 and 2021.

Administration said that efforts are being made to repair the diversion route. Work has been started and is currently in process, though no timeline has been confirmed. Commuters and residents continue to face traffic snarls and safety risks, highlighting the challenges of implementing restrictions without fully functional alternate routes.