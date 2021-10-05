Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali records fourth Covid death in five days
Mohali records fourth Covid death in five days

Mohali district has reported three Covid deaths in October. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:44 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With another Covid-19 patient succumbing in Mohali on Monday, the district reported fourth virus related death in five days and third this month. In comparison, Chandigarh and Panchkula have reported no causality so far in October.

Meanwhile, the tricity recorded eight new Covid-19 case, a significant rise from two cases logged on Sunday. Of the total, six surfaced in Chandigarh alone, while Mohali and Panchkula reported one each.The fresh infections in Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 16, 43, 51 and 38 (West).

The tricity’s active caseload stands at 71, with 39 patients in Chandigarh, 28 in Mohali and only five in Panchkula. On Sunday, there were 74 active cases.

Chandigarh’s caseload has reached 65,243, including 64,386 recoveries and 819 deaths. As many as 68,747 people have been found infected in Mohali so far. Among them, 67,651 have recovered and 1,068 have died.

In Panchkula, of the 30,739 total cases, 30,357 patients have been cured and 377 have succumbed to the virus.

