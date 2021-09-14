Mohali reports Covid death after 14 days

With a 60-year-old Kharar woman succumbing to Covid-19 on Monday, Mohali district reported a virus-related death after 14 days and for the first time this month. Last, it was on August 30 when a Covid-19 death was reported in Mohali.

In Chandigarh, four patients have died this month, while Panchkula has reported no casualty.

Meanwhile, the tricity reported 11 new cases on Monday, with six in Chandigarh and five in Mohali. Panchkula recorded no new case for the third day in a row.

In Chandigarh, infections were reported from Sectors 15 and 45 besides Manimajra. In Mohali districts, three cases surfaced in Mohali city and two in Dhakoli.

The active caseload stands at 88, with 41 patients in Mohali, 32 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula. While recovery rate is above 98% across all three areas, daily positivity rate was recorded below 1%.

Chandigarh has reported 65,160 cases, of which 64,311 have been cured and 817 people have died. In Panchkula, 30,701 have tested positive, 30,309 have recovered and 377 have died. In Mohali, 68,670 cases have surfaced, 67,568 have been discharged and 1,061 have died.