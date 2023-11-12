Mohali resident loses ₹1 lakh to courier scam
A resident of Mohali ended up losing ₹1 lakh after falling for a courier delivery scam.
Complainant Shefali Chaudhary, in her police complaint, said she received a call from an unknown person, who introduced himself as an employee of the courier firm, instructing her to pay ₹5 for a courier delivery.
She believed it to be genuine as she was expecting a package. Subsequently, she made the payment through a weblink sent by the caller.
Realising the suspicious nature of the transaction, Shefali promptly blocked her UPI ID. But before that, the fraudster managed to transfer ₹49,999 twice to an account in a private bank branch in Madhya Pradesh.
A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused.