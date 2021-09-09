Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Retired cop who killed wife sent to police custody
chandigarh news

Mohali: Retired cop who killed wife sent to police custody

A day after a retired Punjab cop was arrested for killing his estranged wife in Mohali, he was produced in court and sent to two-day police custody
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:18 AM IST
According to police, the accused wanted his wife not to testify against him in an ongoing attempt to murder trial in Mohali.

A day after retired Punjab cop Kartar Singh, 72, was arrested for killing his estranged wife in Mohali, he was produced in court on Wednesday and sent to two-day police custody.

A former head constable, Singh had attacked his wife Kuldeep Kaur, 69, after a spat at his house in Phase 11. Kaur, who had been living with her son in Sector 66, was visiting him after repeated requests.

According to police, Singh wanted Kaur not to depose against him in an ongoing attempt to murder trial. After she refused, he got enraged and killed her by hitting her head repeatedly against the floor.

Singh had opened fire at his brother-in-law and his nephew, leaving them injured, in 2017. After staying in jail for four years, he was released on bail about eight months back. Kaur is the main witness in the case and had deposed against him earlier too, said DSP (probationary) Mohit Kumar Singla, in-charge, police station, Phase 11.

Kaur is survived by two sons: a head constable posted at the SSP office in Mohali and another who stays in Australia.

