Mohali RPG Attack: Terrorist Lakhbir Landa’s aide sent to 5-day police custody

A day after an associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa was arrested in connection with the Mohali rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack case, a local court on Saturday sent him to five-day police custody.

Seeking 10 days police remand of Gurpinder alias Pindu, who was allegedly involved in the RPG attack in Mohali, Sohana police, station house officer Gurcharan Singh told the court that they need to interrogate the accused to know about his accomplices and also to know about more plans of his gang.

Deputy superintendent of police, HS Bal said that Pindu was held following secret information from 76/77 Chowk in Mohali. “Our teams were making continuous raids to nab him. Pindu belongs to a family of farmers and knew attack accused Charat Singh well. He provided logistics to the co-accused and also harboured them. We are hopeful of nabbing his accomplice soon,” said DSP Bal.

An RPG was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters located in Mohali on May 9 last year. Pindu is the eleventh accused arrested so far in the Mohali RPG attack case, the DGP said.

“Out of total 14 accused in the case including one unidentified person, total 11 accused have been nabbed including a juvenile while the masterminds behind the attack Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Harvinder Singh alias Rinda are absconding,” added DSP Bal.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav claimed that Pindu, a resident of Bhura Kona village in Khemkaran, is the close associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and was in constant touch with accused Nishan Singh and Charhat Singh during the attack.

Yadav added that on April 25 last year, accused Charhat Singh, Nishan Singh and Baljinder Rambo had brought consignment of RPG and assault rifle from Tarn Taran to Amritsar, and kept it at Gurpinder Pindu’s house near a mall in Amritsar.

The accused had also provided harbour to both the shooter, Deepak and a juvenile, at his house on the same night, Punjab DGP shared.

With the arrest of accused Gurpinder Pindu, Punjab Police have so far arrested nine accused in this case, while, another accused, who is a juvenile and had carried out the attack, was arrested by the Delhi Police. One more accused identified as Deepak Kumar was arrested by the National Investigation Agency.

Earlier, Charat Singh, Nishan Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Baljinder Singh Rambo, Kanwarjeet Singh Bath, Anantdeep Singh Sonu, Baljeet Kaur Sukhi, and Lovepreet Singh Vicky were arrested by the Punjab Police.