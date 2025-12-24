Mohali sees 2 suicides in two days

Two women in Mohali reportedly died by suicide within two days. In the first case, a 24-year-old eight-month pregnant woman died by suicide in Mohali. According to the police, the husband of the victim took his wife to a doctor on Tuesday morning for medication. The incident occurred later in the afternoon, when other family members left the house to visit their daughter’s home. According to ASI Dharampal, the incident occurred when the woman was alone at home and other family members were away. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the victim’s mother in her complaint stated that the victim was married about 10 months ago. She alleged that soon after the marriage, her husband started harassing and physically assaulting her daughter. The mother further told police that the victim had informed her family on several occasions that her husband was demanding dowry and subjecting her to harassment.

Family members advised her to try to resolve the matter and continue her marital life. A case has been registered at IT City police station against the husband. Police said further investigation is underway.

In the second case, a 20-year-old woman died by suicide in Mubarakpur village of Derabassi on Monday. Police said the woman had been facing mental health issues for some time and was undergoing treatment.

According to ASI Dharampal, the incident occurred when the woman was alone at home and other family members were away. “During this period, she took the step,” the police said.

When family members returned, they found her unresponsive and immediately took her to the Derabassi civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. After receiving information, police reached the spot, took custody of the body and began an inquiry. Statements of family members were recorded.

Police said the initial inquiry suggests the incident is linked to mental health issues and no foul play has been found so far. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family. Further investigation is underway.