Dec 13, 2025
Mohali sees 85% drop in dengue cases

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 08:12 am IST

So far, the district has reported 213 dengue cases, compared to 1,530 cases during the same period last year. In previous years, Mohali logged 1,325 cases in 2023 and 1,831 in 2022.

Mohali district has recorded an 85% decline in dengue cases this year, a result of extensive larvae destruction, mass surveys and sustained awareness campaigns, civil surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain said on Friday.

Health teams surveyed 6,70,409 houses this year—more than double last year’s 2,98,098 inspections.

Civil surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain and district epidemiologist Dr Anamika Soni said, “There are multiple reasons for the significant fall in the number of reported cases. Under the Punjab government’s campaign ‘Har Shukarwar, Dengue te War’, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh himself went door-to-door for larvae destruction and to sensitise people, covering every hotspot area in the district. Extensive spraying was also carried out in rural and urban areas in collaboration with the Panchayat Department and the Municipal Corporation.”

They added that high-risk areas were surveyed every Monday and Thursday, and the anti-dengue campaign remains active. “Whenever any suspected dengue case came to fore, the anti-larvae teams immediately swung into action, conducting surveys and spray activities. Early reportage of suspected cases and quick response by field teams contributed to the sharp decline. IEC activities—rallies, seminars, camps—and residents’ cooperation were also very effective,” Dr Jain said.

District epidemiologist Dr Anamika Soni cautioned residents to remain vigilant through December, noting that temperatures between 15°C and 30°C are ideal for aedes aegypti mosquito breeding. She urged households to avoid storing water and to observe every Friday as Dry Day.

