Mohali shooter Hunar bags bronze

Hunar Gill, 13, from Mohali won a bronze medal in the 30th All-India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship that is underway at Ahmedabad and will conclude on October 30. She won the bronze in the 10-m air rifle event of the sub-youth category scoring 392 points out of 400.

A trainee of the Trinetra Shooting Sports Academy, Mohali, she became the first shooter from Punjab to have won a medal in this event till now.

Trained by coach Archit Singh, who is a former shooter, Hunar proved her mettle during the event. Praising Hunar, the coach said, “She prepared for the tournament well. She was aiming for a podium finish. I’m hoping she wins more medals in upcoming tournaments this year and practises more.”