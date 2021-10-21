Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali shooter Hunar bags bronze
chandigarh news

Mohali shooter Hunar bags bronze

Hunar from Mohali won bronze in the 10-m air rifle event of the sub-youth category scoring 392 points out of 400 in the 30th All-India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship
Hunar Gill, 13, from Mohali, with her coach Archit Singh. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 02:43 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Hunar Gill, 13, from Mohali won a bronze medal in the 30th All-India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship that is underway at Ahmedabad and will conclude on October 30. She won the bronze in the 10-m air rifle event of the sub-youth category scoring 392 points out of 400.

A trainee of the Trinetra Shooting Sports Academy, Mohali, she became the first shooter from Punjab to have won a medal in this event till now.

Trained by coach Archit Singh, who is a former shooter, Hunar proved her mettle during the event. Praising Hunar, the coach said, “She prepared for the tournament well. She was aiming for a podium finish. I’m hoping she wins more medals in upcoming tournaments this year and practises more.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh man awarded one-year jail for snatching phone, purse

SAD, Congress failed to revive Mohali ISBT: AAP

Decomposing body found in Ambala drain

On Annual Research Day, PGIMER to showcase 576 abstracts; 58 on Covid
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP