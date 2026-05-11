Mohali: SSOC arrests two in illegal arms supply case, recovers three pistols

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, arrested two men in connection with an illegal arms supply network and recovered three pistols along with live cartridges from their possession.

Both arrested accused were produced before a Mohali court, which remanded them to three days of police custody. (HT FIle)

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According to police, SSOC received information on Saturday that Parveen Kumar, a resident of Hoshiarpur currently living in Banur, was involved in the illegal trade of weapons and was allegedly planning criminal activity in the Mohali-Chandigarh area with his associates.

Following the input, police registered an FIR under the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the SSOC police station, Mohali. A police team later raided Banur and arrested Parveen Kumar. During the search of his rented accommodation, police recovered a .32 bore pistol, one magazine and five live cartridges.

Police said Parveen Kumar had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2018 robbery case registered at Garhshankar police station in Hoshiarpur district.

During interrogation, Parveen Kumar allegedly revealed the involvement of Harish Kumar, a resident of Hoshiarpur and an international Kabaddi player who has represented Team Italy in tournaments abroad. Police subsequently arrested Harish Kumar from Hoshiarpur on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} On his disclosure, police recovered two 9mm Glock pistols on Saturday. Investigators said Harish Kumar disclosed that the weapons consignment had allegedly been sent by Rajesh Kumar, a Hoshiarpur native currently residing in Italy. Police have nominated Rajesh Kumar as an accused in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On his disclosure, police recovered two 9mm Glock pistols on Saturday. Investigators said Harish Kumar disclosed that the weapons consignment had allegedly been sent by Rajesh Kumar, a Hoshiarpur native currently residing in Italy. Police have nominated Rajesh Kumar as an accused in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Rajesh Kumar has nine criminal cases registered against him, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and NDPS Act offences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Rajesh Kumar has nine criminal cases registered against him, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and NDPS Act offences. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both arrested accused were produced before a Mohali court, which remanded them to three days of police custody. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the links of the arms supply network and identify other involved associates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both arrested accused were produced before a Mohali court, which remanded them to three days of police custody. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the links of the arms supply network and identify other involved associates. {{/usCountry}}

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