...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mohali: SSOC arrests two in illegal arms supply case, recovers three pistols

According to police, SSOC received information on Saturday that Parveen Kumar, a resident of Hoshiarpur currently living in Banur was involved in the illegal trade of weapons and was allegedly planning criminal activities

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Advertisement

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, arrested two men in connection with an illegal arms supply network and recovered three pistols along with live cartridges from their possession.

Both arrested accused were produced before a Mohali court, which remanded them to three days of police custody. (HT FIle)

According to police, SSOC received information on Saturday that Parveen Kumar, a resident of Hoshiarpur currently living in Banur, was involved in the illegal trade of weapons and was allegedly planning criminal activity in the Mohali-Chandigarh area with his associates.

Following the input, police registered an FIR under the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the SSOC police station, Mohali. A police team later raided Banur and arrested Parveen Kumar. During the search of his rented accommodation, police recovered a .32 bore pistol, one magazine and five live cartridges.

Police said Parveen Kumar had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2018 robbery case registered at Garhshankar police station in Hoshiarpur district.

During interrogation, Parveen Kumar allegedly revealed the involvement of Harish Kumar, a resident of Hoshiarpur and an international Kabaddi player who has represented Team Italy in tournaments abroad. Police subsequently arrested Harish Kumar from Hoshiarpur on Saturday.

 
mohali hoshiarpur
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: SSOC arrests two in illegal arms supply case, recovers three pistols
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: SSOC arrests two in illegal arms supply case, recovers three pistols
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.