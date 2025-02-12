Mohali: Three men get 10-year jail in 2018 NDPS case

A local court awarded 10-year-rigorous jail sentences to three men in a 2018 drugs case. The accused was held following a tip-off that he used to sell intoxicant injections to young boys in different localities and was going to be present Pearl City, Sector 104, Mohali along with intoxicant injections. (HT Photo)

The court of special court-cum-additional sessions judge Baljinder Singh Sra also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on convicts Vinod Kumar of old Bakra Mandi, Ambala; Jagmohan Singh, alias Mona, of Manmohan Nagar, Ambala; and Shaukat Ali of Banur, Patiala.

Arrests made from Sec-104, Saneta

On May 31, 2018, Sohana police nabbed Shaukat Ali with a bag carrying 19 injections of Buprenorphine and 19 bottles of Avil Pheniramine in Sector 104, Mohali.

The accused was held following a tip-off that he used to sell intoxicant injections to young boys in different localities and was going to be present Pearl City, Sector 104, Mohali along with intoxicant injections. The accused was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sohana Police Station.

Later on his disclosure, police arrested Vinod Kumar and Jagmohan on June 2, 2018, near Saneta.

While police recovered 25 injections of Buprenorphine of 2 ml each and 25 vials of Pheniramine Maleate injections IP Avil from Jagmohan Singh; police recovered 27 injections of Buprenorphine of 2 ml each and 27 vials of Pheniramin Maleate injections IP Avil of 10 ml each from Vinod Kumar.

However the accused claimed to be innocent and accused the investigating officer of falsely implicating them. They further contend that link evidence was missing in the case, and the case property was not produced in the court. The accused also argued that the description of case property was not mentioned in the registers maintained in the police station.

However, while convicting the accused, the court noted that the prosecution was able to prove the allegations against the accused.

“The entire case property was sealed. Samples were drawn in the presence of magistrate at the time of certifying the inventory under Section 52A of the NDPS Act. Samples were drawn in the presence of JMIC. Accordingly, CFSL form was also filled at that point of time. It is trite to state that CFSL form is required to be filled at the time of drawing of sample. Thus, there was no requirement of the IO to fill the CFSL form at the time of effecting recovery at the spot from the accused”, the court observed.