Mohali to emerge as Punjab’s ‘Silicon Valley’: MP Arora

Mohali: Punjab cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora on Friday asserted that under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Mohali is rapidly emerging as a major technology and startup hub at the Progressive Punjab Investors’ summit 2026. He said the city is rapidly on its way to becoming the “Silicon Valley”. Addressing a session titled “Brand Mohali” on the first day of the Progressive Punjab Investers’ Summit, the MP Arora said, Mohali is no longer just a satellite town but a global technology and start-up destination. (HT File)

Addressing a session titled “Brand Mohali” on the first day of the summit at Plaksha University, the Minister said that Mohali is no longer just a satellite town but a global technology and start-up destination.

Minister Sanjeev Arora announced that the state government is establishing a dedicated start-up hub at Kalkat Bhavan, modeled after the world-renowned Pangyo Techno Valley in South Korea. The minister said: “Just as South Korea has its Silicon Valley, Punjab will soon have its own in Mohali. Our CM has already granted permission for this project, which will serve as a nerve centre for innovation”.

“We have moved IT companies and data centres from commercial to industrial power rates. Consequently, IT firms in Mohali will now receive the cheapest power in the entire country,” he added..

“By investing in Mohali, companies can hire the top 1% of Punjabi talent who prefer to stay close to their roots and culture, ensuring a much lower attrition rate compared to other tech hubs,” the Minister said.

Regarding air connectivity, the Minister shared insights from recent discussions with Air India and Air India Express leadership, noting that while aircraft shortages are a global challenge, the state is pushing for more international slots to match the city’s growth trajectory.