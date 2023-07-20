Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali to get 7 sewage treatment plants: ADC

Mohali to get 7 sewage treatment plants: ADC

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 20, 2023 03:58 AM IST

Reviewing the progress of urban infrastructure works, Mohali additional deputy commissioner (Urban Development) Damanjit Singh Mann expressed confidence that the projects would be implemented shortly

Mohali will soon have seven sewage treatment plants (STPs) and two surface water projects, said additional deputy commissioner (Urban Development) Damanjit Singh Mann on Wednesday while discussing plans for urban infrastructure projects in the district.

Mohali additional deputy commissioner directed the executive officer of the municipal council Kharar to complete all pending works related to land provision for the construction of a 10 minimum liquid discharge sewage treatment plants at Hospital Road Kharar, costing 11.34 crore. (HT File)

Reviewing the progress of urban infrastructure works, Mann expressed confidence that the projects would be implemented shortly. He directed the executive officer of the municipal council Kharar to complete all pending works related to land provision for the construction of a 10 minimum liquid discharge STP at Hospital Road Kharar, costing 11.34 crore.

Additionally, he also directed the officials concerned to wrap up the sewerage works on Kharar-Ludhiana Road, worth 1.84 crores, without delay.

ADC Mann also assessed the Landran Road STP Project, valued at 47.40 crore, and instructed the acceleration of sewage line laying. He emphasised the need to address issues related to the surface water (canal water) project, estimated to cost 117.04 crores on 17.45 acres. Another surface water project, involving an expenditure of 30.51 crores on 6.80 acres at Kurali, aims to provide canal water for drinking.

Furthermore, Mann revealed that a 17 MLD STP would be established in Naya Gaon at a cost of 34.4 crore. Similarly, the Sanoli area of Zirakpur would benefit from a 22.5 MLD capacity STP with an allocation of 55 crores. Meanwhile, plans are underway for a 10 MLD STP in the Chhat area with an estimated cost of 30 crores.

Additionally, Dera Bassi is in line for an STP project valued 47 crore. The area will also see the installation of tube wells, costing 3.26 crores. Furthermore, the Lalru area is slated to have a sewerage line and STP project costing 44 crore, along with the installation of tube wells at a cost of 2.36 crore.

