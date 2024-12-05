Mohali to soon get more international flights: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday announced that the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali will soon get additional international flights. The CM said this while unveiling a 30-ft-tall statue of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at the airport on Wednesday. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann unveiled a 30-ft-tall statue of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at the airport on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Currently, the airport offers only two international flights -- to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Until 2023, there was a direct flight to Sharjah. After it was discontinued, the airport’s only international link was the IndiGo flight to Dubai, which operates seven days a week. The Abu Dhabi flight was launched in April this year. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated direct flight to London, initially slated for launch in October 2022, remains grounded.

The Punjab CM said that talks are on with multiple airlines to start international flights to Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, and European countries.

“We have scope to start two more terminals here. We have the necessary infrastructure, including five star hotels. We will also arrange catering for these international flights and thus we have sought a list of requirements of these flight operators so that we can do the needful and start the flights at the earliest. This will also add on to the state’s revenue,” the CM said.

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana high court had asked the central and Punjab governments to explain why the airport has only two international flights. The court directed the Union civil aviation secretary to file an affidavit explaining why the number of international flights from Chandigarh had remained static despite the airport becoming CAT-II ILS compliant over 18 months ago.

‘Statue to inspire youth’

Unveiling freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s 30-ft-tall statue, built at a cost of ₹5 crore, CM Mann said this will inspire the younger generations to follow the footsteps of the hero.

Notably, CM Mann was set to inaugurate the statue on September 28, the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh.

According to the administrative officers here, it was postponed due to the model code of conduct in force due to the panchayat elections on October 15. The poll code was further extended due to the November bypolls in Punjab.

Considered to be the brainchild of the Punjab CM, the aesthetically designed statue has been made of gunmetal.

The state government floated the tender for the construction of the Nishan-E-Inquilab Plaza, including the statue of Bhagat Singh at the international airport, here on June 6 last year. The tender was allotted on July 19, 2023.

Initially, a clay model was prepared at a site in Jaipur, following which the CM gave approval and directed to initiate the process of making the statue as per the clay model.

The statue of Bhagat Singh was installed here on August 2, 2024, and the project, including the beautification of the plaza, was completed by September 20.