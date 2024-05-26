Mohali: Truck driver beats 64-year-old employee to death, held

Dera Bassi police arrested a 40-year-old man for beating his employee to death after an altercation during their journey from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Dera Bassi. The accused was booked for murder at the Dera Bassi police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Balait Singh of Behra village, Dera Bassi, was arrested on May 24. The victim, Balbir Singh, who was from the same village was 64 years old.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Police said the accused owns a truck and he, along with the victim who worked as a conductor, had gone for the delivery of some goods in Kanpur on May 16. The accused was driving the truck on their way back home when one of the tyres of the vehicle got busted in Bulandshahr, UP, and while fixing it, they had a heated argument.

“The accused later assaulted the victim in the truck due to which he died on the morning of May 23. The accused kept driving the truck around with the body of the deceased till May 24 morning. He eventually reached the victim’s home and told them that Balbir died due to a heart attack on the way home,” a cop said.

It was later that the family of the deceased saw bruises on the face and arms of the body and realised that he was murdered. Moreover, the body was already stinking as it decomposed, following which the family complained to the Dera Bassi police.

The family told the police that the victim had left his job a year before as the accused did not pay his salary in time but due to the need for money, he had agreed to work with him again.

“We immediately arrested the accused who confessed his crime. We are yet to ascertain if they had a brawl after getting drunk. The accused killed him with hands and did not use any sharp-edged weapons,” Ajitesh Kaushal, station house officer, Dera Bassi, said.

The accused was booked for murder at the Dera Bassi police station.