Mohali: Truck hits bike, woman pillion rider killed

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 21, 2025 09:10 AM IST

A 53-year-old woman died while her husband suffered injuries after being hit by a speeding truck near the Sector 80 light point around 9:30 pm on Sunday.

Sohana police have booked an unidentified driver of the truck, bearing number HP-12H-8412, under Sections 281 (rash driving), 324(4) (mischief) and 106 (causing death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The deceased was identified as Saroj of Sector 52-D, Chandigarh. She was a yoga instructor and also ran a boutique.

Her husband Tehal Singh, 62, a labourer, told police that they were going from Zirakpur to Sohana gurdwara on his bike.

When the couple reached near the Sector 80 light point, a speeding truck hit them from the back.

“My wife died on the spot. We rushed her to Phase-6 civil hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The truck driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind,” he said.

Sohana police have booked an unidentified driver of the truck, bearing number HP-12H-8412, under Sections 281 (rash driving), 324(4) (mischief) and 106 (causing death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

