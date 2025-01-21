Mohali: Truck hits bike, woman pillion rider killed

A 53-year-old woman died while her husband suffered injuries after being hit by a speeding truck near the Sector 80 light point around 9:30 pm on Sunday. Sohana police have booked an unidentified driver of the truck, bearing number HP-12H-8412, under Sections 281 (rash driving), 324(4) (mischief) and 106 (causing death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Saroj of Sector 52-D, Chandigarh. She was a yoga instructor and also ran a boutique.

Her husband Tehal Singh, 62, a labourer, told police that they were going from Zirakpur to Sohana gurdwara on his bike.

When the couple reached near the Sector 80 light point, a speeding truck hit them from the back.

“My wife died on the spot. We rushed her to Phase-6 civil hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The truck driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind,” he said.

