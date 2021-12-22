Mohali: Truckers demanding revival of unions gherao former Punjab CM

Members of the All-India Truck Ekta Union, who have been protesting since December 6 over their demand for revival of truck unions, gheroed former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for almost 45 minutes at Chhat light point on Airport Road on Tuesday.

Captain, who was coming from the Patiala side, got out of of his car and assured them that the unions will be revived after he comes into power following the assembly polls.

Union district vice-president Amandeep Singh, said, “After the 2017 assembly elections, all truck unions in the state were dissolved by Amarinder Singh-led Congress government. As Charanjit Singh Channi is at the helm now, we demand that he should revive them. We also demand that transportion rates be increased, as truck operators are suffering from an economic downturn.”

Addressing mediapersons here, leaders of the union including Sukhwinder Singh Brar, Amritpal Singh Kaleke, Amandeep Singh Gill and Gurinderpal Singh said that the Punjab government should formulate a transportation policy to revive the truck unions.

They said that the transportation of wheat and paddy should be given directly to the truck unions instead of contractors. Also, truck operators are forced to overload by contractors, which is in violation of the law, they added.