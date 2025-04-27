Mohali: Two held for setting car ablaze in Sector 78

Around ten days after four youths set a Hyundai Verna car parked outside a house in Sector 78 on fire on April 14, Mohali police arrested two accused from a park in Bangala Basti in Mundi Kharar on Thursday. A CCTV grab showing the moment the car was set ablaze. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused, who were traced down by a CIA team led by inspector Harminder Singh, have been identified as Ashu, 21, and Chandan, alias Chanchal, 19, of Mundi Kharar.

Superintendent of police (SP) Saurav Jindal said accused Kapil of Haryana and Kirpal Singh, alias Pala, of Kharar are still absconding.

SP Jindal added that the crime was committed following the directions of Kapil.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV. According to complainant Mandeep Singh, the incident occurred at 12.44 am when three youths arrived at the spot with bottles filled with petrol. The accused then poured the fuel over the parked vehicle, set it on fire, and fled the scene in a Volkswagen Polo in which their fourth accomplice was waiting. Moments later, the car burst into flames, causing a loud explosion that woke up the residents.

“Kapil’s maternal cousin Gurdhian Singh, who is currently settled in Canada, had some monetary dispute with Mandeep due to which they conspired the arson. The accused had installed a fake number plate on the car in which they reached the spot. Both Pala and Kapil are absconding from their respective houses but will be arrested soon,” the SP said.