Mohali: Two held for snatching car over monetary dispute

Police have arrested two men for snatching a Sunny Enclave resident’s car over a monetary dispute

The accused were identified as Sanjay, alias Mamu, of Sector 55, Palsora, and Sunny of Mohali.

The victim, Kuljit Singh, had told the police that he was in Phase 2 to deliver a package to his colleague around 10 pm on Monday.

While he was getting back inside his Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the accused attacked him and snatched his car.

As the police were informed, the accused were nabbed at a check post near Verka Chowk. “They tried to flee but were nabbed by the cops deputed there,” said a police officer.

The officer added that Kuljit owed Sanjay some money. As the latter did not get his money back, he snatched the former’s car.

The accused have been booked under Sections 379-B (snatching), 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-1 police station.

