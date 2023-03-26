Mohali: Two men held for possessing fake currency notes

Police arrested two men for possessing fake currency with a face value of ₹12,000 in Phase 8-B, Industrial Area, on Friday.

the duo was nabbed at a police naka near the Quark City light point on Airport Road, Mohali, following a tip-off. (Getty Images)

The accused were identified as Amit Kumar and Harmanpreet Singh, residents of Baltana, Mohali, and Patiala, respectively. Both the accused were operating as taxi drivers, said police.

Giving details, Baljinder Singh Bains, in-charge, Phase-1 police station, said the duo was nabbed at a police naka near the Quark City light point on Airport Road following a tip-off.

While 10 fake currency notes of ₹500 denomination were found in Amit’s possession, another 24 fake notes of same denomination were recovered from Harmanpreet.

Bains said the duo had visited Bhiwani in Haryana on the intervening night of March 23 and 24 and paid ₹10,000 for fake currency notes with a face value of ₹20,000.

They had already used 10 fake currency notes of ₹500 denomination in a market in Ambala and were planning to spend the rest in the tricity. The accused were presented before a court and sent to police remand till March 27.

They are facing a case under Section 489-A, B and C (counterfeiting currency notes) of the Indian Penal Code.