Mohali: Two relieving themselves on road lose mobile phone, 11,000 to snatchers

Three men lost their belongings to snatchers in two separate cases in Mohali on Monday.

In the first case, Phase-11 police have booked two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants for snatching mobile phone of a cyclist near Phase-10/11 light point.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Surjit Kumar of Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Chandigarh, told police that he was going to his shop in Mohali by cycle.

When he reached near the said light point, he met his friend Ashish. “Since I got a phone call, Ashish who was also going in the same direction drove my cycle while I sat at the rear side. While I was attending to the phone call, two men reached near me on a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and fled after snatching my phone,” the victim said.

Phase-11 police have registered a case under Sections 304 (snatching) of the BNS.

Two fall prey to snatching in Dera Bassi

Meanwhile police booked five men for snatching ₹11,300 from two men in Dera Bassi on Monday.

Victim Sushil, 38, a daily wager from Panchkula, told police that he, along with his friends Satish and Atul, visited Dera Bassi to buy clothes on their scooter.

While they had stopped for relieving themselves, five men reached the spot and snatched ₹11,000 from Satish and ₹300 from Sushil before escaping from the nearby bushes.

Dera Bassi police have booked unidentified men for snatching.