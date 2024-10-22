Mohali: Unidentified man booked as 2 groups clash at Dhakoli CHC

After a clash between two groups at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Dhakoli, on Sunday, the Dhakoli police booked an unidentified man in the case. The incident was captured on video by an onlooker who shared it with Mohali police. (Getty image)

Dr Mausam Kapil, MO surgery, who was on duty, told the police that a scuffle broke out between two parties on Sunday at 10.45pm.

‘Doc, on-duty staff lock themselves in hospital rooms’

“There was an unknown person who entered the hospital premises interrupting the normal working and attacked one of the parties. He also intimidated me and tried to influence my medicolegal examination report by threatening me while I was on duty. At the time of the scuffle, I and the on-duty staff had to lock ourselves in the hospital rooms for safety. I could not perform my duties till the police came to our rescue raising serious security concerns. He also damaged the hospital property,” Dr Kapil said.

The incident was captured on video by an onlooker who shared it with the police.

In the video, four persons were seen assaulting each other and a man was seen thrashing a woman too.

Dhakoli police have booked an unknown person under sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324 (3) (committing mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to any property) of the BNS and under section 4 of the Punjab Protection of Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of violence and damage to property) Bill, 2008.