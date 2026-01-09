Mohali: Unidentified persons booked after Nepalese man found dead

Police on Thursday booked unidentified people after a Nepalese native, working as a cook in Zirakpur, was found dead under suspicious circumstances, with strangulation marks around his neck. A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against unidentified persons (Representational Image)

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Kumar, who was residing in Sector 17, Panchkula, and working at a hotel in Zirakpur. He had earlier worked at several dhabas and hotels across Chandigarh, Panchkula and Zirakpur, police said.

According to the police complaint filed by the victim’s uncle, Gagan Singh, Ramesh had returned to India on December 27 after staying in Nepal for nearly a year. After his return, he took up employment in Zirakpur, who also arranged accommodation for him at Akriti Colony. Singh told the police that on Tuesday he received a phone call informing him that Ramesh had died due to a medical complication. However, when he reached a private hospital in Zirakpur, doctors had already declared Ramesh dead. During an examination of the body, family members noticed marks around the neck, raising suspicion of foul play.

Based on the preliminary findings, a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against unidentified persons. Officials said they are awaiting the post-mortem report and are analysing the victim’s call detail records and recent contacts to establish the circumstances leading to the death.

15-yr-old stabbed by cousin

at Sector 19 market

Chandigarh: A 15-year-old boy was stabbed, allegedly by his cousin, during a dispute over attracting customers at Sadar Bazar in Sector 19 on Wednesday evening. Police said the minor was rushed to Government Medical Services Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he is stated to be stable.

Police registered an FIR against the cousin under Sections 118(1) (hurt by dangerous weapons) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, based on the medical legal report and the complaint. The cousin, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Phase-1, Sector 26, fled after the incident and is yet to be arrested.