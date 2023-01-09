Mohali: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted with arrest of 5 men

Mohali police on Sunday busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of five men.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Kumar alias Kaka, a resident of Rangila Basti, Mubarakpur; Parvinder Singh alias Shainky, Sushil Kumar alias Rahula, Sachin Pathak alias Buchhi and Dilpreet alias Golu. Five stolen two-wheelers have been recovered from their possession.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia, said, “Kaka was arrested on the basis of a tip-off from a naka and police recovered a Splendor motorcycle from his house. Based on Rohit’s disclosure statement, police zeroed in on Parvinder Singh alias Shainky and on Shainky’s disclosure statement, houses of Suhsil Kumar alias Rahula in Sector 17, Panchkula, and Sachin Pathak alias Buchhi at Mubarakpur were raided and two motorcycles and a scooter were recovered from their possession. Police then arrested Dilpreet alias Golu and recovered another stolen motorcycle from his possession.”

Police said all the accused were residing at separate rented accommodations in Mubarakpur and used to get together to steal motorcycles from Dera Bassi, Lalru, Zirakpur, Mubarakpur and surrounding areas.

“The arrested accused were produced before a court on Sunday and sent to two days in police remand. The investigation is on and we are expecting more recoveries from them. A theft case has been registered against them,” police added.