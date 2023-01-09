Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted with arrest of 5 men

Mohali: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted with arrest of 5 men

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 09, 2023 12:58 AM IST

Mohali police on Sunday busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of five men; five stolen two-wheelers have been recovered from their possession

The arrested accused were produced before a court on Sunday and sent to two days in police remand. (Representative image)
The arrested accused were produced before a court on Sunday and sent to two days in police remand. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Mohali police on Sunday busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of five men.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Kumar alias Kaka, a resident of Rangila Basti, Mubarakpur; Parvinder Singh alias Shainky, Sushil Kumar alias Rahula, Sachin Pathak alias Buchhi and Dilpreet alias Golu. Five stolen two-wheelers have been recovered from their possession.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia, said, “Kaka was arrested on the basis of a tip-off from a naka and police recovered a Splendor motorcycle from his house. Based on Rohit’s disclosure statement, police zeroed in on Parvinder Singh alias Shainky and on Shainky’s disclosure statement, houses of Suhsil Kumar alias Rahula in Sector 17, Panchkula, and Sachin Pathak alias Buchhi at Mubarakpur were raided and two motorcycles and a scooter were recovered from their possession. Police then arrested Dilpreet alias Golu and recovered another stolen motorcycle from his possession.”

Police said all the accused were residing at separate rented accommodations in Mubarakpur and used to get together to steal motorcycles from Dera Bassi, Lalru, Zirakpur, Mubarakpur and surrounding areas.

“The arrested accused were produced before a court on Sunday and sent to two days in police remand. The investigation is on and we are expecting more recoveries from them. A theft case has been registered against them,” police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out