Mohali: Wife, relatives booked for UP man’s murder

More than a year after a vegetable vendor was found dead in Kharar’s Khuni Majra village, police have registered a murder case against his wife and three of her relatives after the victim’s father alleged they had killed his son and tried to pass it off as suicide.

Bilsi police in Uttar Pradesh registered a zero FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in February 2026. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Complainant Mahender Pal, 69, of Bhilolia village in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that the relations between his son, Sorabh, and daughter-in-law, Pooja, were strained. He said that Sorabh frequently complained about his wife’s behaviour and expressed fear that she, along with her brothers Subodh and Vinod and brother-in-law Narayan, could harm him.

According to the FIR, Sorabh, who worked as a vegetable vendor in Khuni Majra village, returned to his native village in Uttar Pradesh on October 15, 2024. Four days later, Pooja and her brothers allegedly reached the village and persuaded him to return to Punjab after assuring him that the disputes would be resolved.

Pal alleged that on October 20, Sorabh called him and said his life was in danger and that the accused would not let him live peacefully.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On October 24, the complainant received information that his son had allegedly died by suicide. When he reached Kharar, he allegedly noticed multiple injury marks on Sorabh’s body, leading to suspicion of foul play. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 24, the complainant received information that his son had allegedly died by suicide. When he reached Kharar, he allegedly noticed multiple injury marks on Sorabh’s body, leading to suspicion of foul play. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The complainant said he approached police authorities in Mohali and sent a complaint to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in March 2025, but no case was registered. He was left with no option but to move court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant said he approached police authorities in Mohali and sent a complaint to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in March 2025, but no case was registered. He was left with no option but to move court. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Acting on court directions, Bilsi police in Uttar Pradesh registered a zero FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in February 2026 and transferred the case to Kharar police, who have now started an investigation into the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on court directions, Bilsi police in Uttar Pradesh registered a zero FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in February 2026 and transferred the case to Kharar police, who have now started an investigation into the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON