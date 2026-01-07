Mohali woman duped of ₹6L on pretext of govt job for her daughter, 2 booked

Mohali police registered an FIR against two men for allegedly cheating a woman of more than ₹6 lakh on the pretext of arranging a government job for her daughter in the Haryana Secretariat, officials said. The accused have been identified as Manish Gupta and Nitin Aggarwal. A case has been registered under Sections 318 (cheating) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the BNS at Nayagaon police station. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the complaint, Sunita Kumari, a resident of Kansal village in Mohali, said the accused came in contact with her family while constructing her brother-in-law’s house in New Chandigarh. She alleged that the men gained her trust by claiming strong links with senior Haryana government leaders and promising to secure a government job for her daughter.

The complainant stated that the accused initially demanded ₹12 lakh but later agreed to accept ₹6 lakh, with part payment in advance and the rest after the job appointment. She alleged that she paid ₹2 lakh in cash on December 3, 2024, followed by ₹2 lakh through RTGS on January 10, 2025, into Manish Gupta’s bank account. She further claimed that she paid another ₹2 lakh in cash after the accused showed her what appeared to be an appointment letter but refused to give a copy.

Sunita alleged that despite repeated follow-ups, neither was the job arranged nor was the money returned. She then approached the police and filed a complaint.

Investigating officer Ashwani Kumar said police have started a detailed probe into the matter. “We have registered the FIR based on the complaint and are verifying financial transactions, documents and other evidence. Further action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation,” Kumar said.

