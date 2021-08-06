Mohali woman’s gold chain snatched while riding scooter

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a woman’s gold chain while she was on the move on her scooter in TDI City, Sector 116, on Thursday.

The victim, Pooja Sharma, told the police that she was returning from Phase 3B2 to her house in TDI City, Sector 116. As she reached her neighbourhood, two men on a Hero Splendor snatched her gold chain and drove off.

Sharma lost her balance and suffered injuries after falling on the ground. She was taken to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital for treatment.

On her complaint, police registered a case under Section 379B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Balongi police station. “We are checking the CCTV footage of nearby areas and are hopeful of catching the snatchers soon,” said Rajpal Singh Gill, station house officer (SHO), Balongi.

76-yr-old falls prey to snatchers in Sector 15

In a similar incident on Wednesday, a 76-year-old woman lost her gold chain to two motorcycle-borne snatchers in Sector 15, Chandigarh.

Bhagwati, a resident of Sector 15, told the police that she was out for a walk near her house when a man and a woman on a motorcycle stopped near her, snatched her chain and sped away. She raised the alarm, but in vain. A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 police station on her complaint.