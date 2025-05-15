Mohali youth honey-trapped, transgender held: Cops

The Mataur police on Wednesday said it arrested a transgender person for honey-trapping a youth while posing as a woman in Mohali’s Phase 3B2 market. The action was taken after officials received a tip-off about the accused. The police urged the people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. (HT photo for representation)

Addressing the media, DSP Prithvi Singh Chahal, accompanied by inspector Kulwant Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Mataur police station, revealed that the accused, identified as Manavi, a resident of Shimla Homes, Desu Majra Road, Kharar, had been targeting people in the 3B2 market area.

Officials said the police learnt that a group of transgender individuals had been allegedly luring victims into physical encounters inside cars, secretly recording the acts and then blackmailing the victims by threatening to release the videos in public.

“Based on the input, our team conducted a raid near the market and apprehended the accused while actively scouting for a target,” said DSP Chahal.

According to the police, based on the complaint of a honey-trapped victim, the accused was booked under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Mataur police station. Cops are continuing their investigation to identify others possibly involved in the alleged blackmail racket.

The police urged the people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Authorities also stated that efforts were underway to enhance public safety and curb the growing menace of extortion through honeytrap tactics in the region.