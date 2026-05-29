Mohali: Youth killed, 2 hurt in birthday party clash in Balongi

A minor altercation turned deadly late on Wednesday night in Adarsh Colony, Balongi, when a youth was allegedly murdered during a birthday celebration while two others sustained critical injuries.

Balongi station house officer (SHO) inspector Perivinkle Grewal said police received information late at night about the murder and immediately launched an investigation. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Kumar, 23. The injured, Prashant and Jyotish, were admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, for treatment.

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While Prashant was later discharged, Jyotish continues to be under treatment.

According to reports, the incident occurred during a birthday celebration hosted by Prashant. An argument reportedly broke out between the accused and the group over an earlier altercation involving Prashant’s father.

As the dispute escalated, the accused Manish allegedly attacked Prashant before pulling out a sharp-edged datar, commonly used for cutting coconuts, and assaulting Abhishek on the neck when he intervened to stop the fight. Abhishek succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Deepak Kumar, brother of the deceased, and Nitish, brother of injured youth Jyotish, alleged that Abhishek and Jyotish had tried to calm the situation before the violence erupted.

Balongi station house officer (SHO) inspector Perivinkle Grewal said police received information late at night about the murder and immediately launched an investigation. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have registered a case of murder and attempt-to-murder against the accused, who fled the spot soon after the crime. Raids are being conducted at possible hideouts, and police said the accused would be arrested soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have registered a case of murder and attempt-to-murder against the accused, who fled the spot soon after the crime. Raids are being conducted at possible hideouts, and police said the accused would be arrested soon. {{/usCountry}}

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