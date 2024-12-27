Mohali: Youth shot at over ‘friendship with woman’; one held

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a 26-year-old over “his friendship with a woman”, at a park near Madanpur Chowk in Phase 4 late on Wednesday night. According to the police, accused got into an altercation with the victim and fired two shots at him, hitting him between the neck and shoulder. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Karan Sharma, a resident of Dhanas, has been arrested and booked under Arms Act and Section 109 (attempt-to-murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Phase 1 police station.

Sharma works at a BPO, based in Industrial Area, Mohali, where he had got into a relationship with a woman. As things didn’t work out, the two parted ways.

On Wednesday night around 10:15 pm, he saw the woman sitting with the victim, Shubham Dogra, 26, a native of Shimla, in the park.

Dogra works in another firm in Industrial Area in Mohali while his sister works at the same call centre as the woman.

According to the police, Sharma got into an altercation with the victim and fired two shots at him, hitting him between the neck and shoulder.

Dogra was rushed to Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, and later referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, where he is undergoing treatment.

The accused fled the scene soon after the incident but was later nabbed.

The case was registered based on the victim’s sister’s complaint.

As per police officials, Sharma had used a country-made pistol with 0.32 mm bore rounds. Cops said that as per initial investigation, he had no prior cases against him and have ruled out any connections with gangsters.

Trigger happy

This incident is the latest in a series of firings in Mohali

December 16: A Ford Endeavour occupant opened fire at a Toyota Fortuner driver following a minor collision near Landran village. The next day, the accused, Amrik Singh, fired at the victim and his friend again when they traced his car to Prime City Society, Kharar. After this, they fled in a Swift car.

September 29: Germanjit Singh, 24, a resident of Sector 70, Mohali, and owner of Urban Chai Cafe, told police that one, Udit Shaukeen, owed him ₹7,000 due to an unsettled food bill, which led to a brawl following which, armyman Satwant Singh, 30, a native of Puranpur, Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh who is posted in Jalandhar, fired shots at him.

September 19: Masked men fired five shots at the gate of an immigration consultancy-cum-IELTS centre in Dera Bassi. Before fleeing, the two accused flung an extortion letter at the centre’s reception, demanding ₹1 crore from centre owner Harwinder Singh. The accused were accomplices of gangster Manjeet Singh, alias Guri, alias Money, of Khedi Gujran, Dera Bassi.