Mohali: 21-year-old student repeatedly raped by boyfriend, aide
A 21-year-old woman was repeatedly raped by her boyfriend and his aide at different locations in the tricity over multiple months, Mohali police said on Friday.
A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar, both residents of Panchkula, who have been booked for rape at the Dhakoli police station.
The woman, who studies at a private college in Chandigarh, first approached the Chandigarh Police, who lodged a zero FIR and transferred the case to their counterparts in Mohali.
In her complaint, she said she came in contact with Ravi at a church in Sector 15, Panchkula. As their friendship turned into a romantic relationship, Ravi promised to marry her and introduce her to his mother who lives in the US.
But uncomfortable with his physical advances, she refused to visit his house any more, following which he started blackmailing her, the woman said.
She alleged in April 2022, Ravi and his friend Deepak took her to a hotel in Zirakpur, where Ravi raped her and gave her phone number to Deepak.
Subsequently, Deepak informed her that Ravi was involved with another woman and called to her a hotel in Manimajra on May 31 to show her evidence. When she met him there in a room, Deepak drugged her by mixing intoxicants in the juice and also raped her, she alleged.
He took her pictures and videos and threatened the circulate them online if she revealed the matter to anyone. Bogged down by his threats, the woman was afraid to report the matter to police, but eventually filed a complaint, said police.
Following investigation, police registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and launched efforts to nab the accused.
After 20-yr battle, court annuls child marriage
Presiding officer of the family court, Pradeep Kumar Modi, ordered the annulment of the marriage on Thursday. “Since a century, the evil of child marriage has not been eradicated. Now, everyone should together take a pledge to eradicate child marriage.”
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
