Mohali: 21-year-old student repeatedly raped by boyfriend, aide

A 21-year-old woman was repeatedly raped by her boyfriend and his aide at different locations in the tricity over multiple months, Mohali police said on Friday.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar, both residents of Panchkula, who have been booked for rape at the Dhakoli police station.

The woman, who studies at a private college in Chandigarh, first approached the Chandigarh Police, who lodged a zero FIR and transferred the case to their counterparts in Mohali.

In her complaint, she said she came in contact with Ravi at a church in Sector 15, Panchkula. As their friendship turned into a romantic relationship, Ravi promised to marry her and introduce her to his mother who lives in the US.

But uncomfortable with his physical advances, she refused to visit his house any more, following which he started blackmailing her, the woman said.

She alleged in April 2022, Ravi and his friend Deepak took her to a hotel in Zirakpur, where Ravi raped her and gave her phone number to Deepak.

Subsequently, Deepak informed her that Ravi was involved with another woman and called to her a hotel in Manimajra on May 31 to show her evidence. When she met him there in a room, Deepak drugged her by mixing intoxicants in the juice and also raped her, she alleged.

He took her pictures and videos and threatened the circulate them online if she revealed the matter to anyone. Bogged down by his threats, the woman was afraid to report the matter to police, but eventually filed a complaint, said police.

Following investigation, police registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and launched efforts to nab the accused.