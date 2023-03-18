Mohali: 25-year-old man hangs himself at Nayagaon house

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 18, 2023 02:07 AM IST

Nayagaon SHO Kulwant Singh said prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide, but the deceased’s brother had demanded a probe

A 25-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his uncle’s house in Singhadevi Colony, Nayagaon, on Friday.

Mohali police said the deceased was a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh and worked as a painter. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the deceased was a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh and worked as a painter. He was living with his maternal uncle for the past seven months.

Nayagaon SHO Kulwant Singh said prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide, but the deceased’s brother had demanded a probe. The SHO said further investigation will be conducted after receiving the autopsy report.

The police handed over the body to the family after autopsy.

