Mohali: 54-year-old held for raping, impregnating family friends’ teen daughter

Police on Saturday arrested a 54-year-old man for raping and impregnating the 17-year-old daughter of his family friends. The accused has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Pyara Singh, a resident of Rupnagar.

The arrest came after the girl was found seven months pregnant on complaining of stomachache.

A police official said Singh installed speakers at public functions. Previously, his and the girl’s family lived in the same neighbourhood in Rupnagar. But the girl’s family shifted to Mohali amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While her mother works as a domestic help, her father drives an auto-rickshaw.

The mother told the police that they were very close to Singh’s family and therefore used to frequently visit each other’s houses. In September 2022, Singh found their 17-year-old daughter alone at home while they were at work and raped her. He also threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

The accused has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.