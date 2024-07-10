 Mohali: AIMS performs first spine surgery - Hindustan Times
Mohali: AIMS performs first spine surgery

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 10, 2024 08:20 AM IST

AIMS Mohali principal Dr Bhavneet Bharti and Dr HS Cheema, senior medical officer at district civil hospital, said it was the first disc operation performed in the hospital by the orthopaedics department head Dr Anupam Mahajan and his team

Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Phase 6, Mohali, successfully conducted its first-ever spine surgery on Tuesday. AIMS was established in 2021.

Mohali civil hospital senior medical officer said the 45-year-old patient, an NRI woman, preferred to get treatment at a government facility rather than going to a private hospital. (HT File)
College principal Dr Bhavneet Bharti and Dr HS Cheema, senior medical officer (SMO) at district civil hospital, said it was the first disc operation performed in the hospital by the orthopaedics department head Dr Anupam Mahajan and his team.

The SMO said the 45-year-old patient, an NRI woman, preferred to get treatment at a government facility rather than going to a private hospital.

“The patient merely spent 20,000 on the operation and if this procedure had been done in a private hospital, it would have cost 2-3 lakh,” Dr Bharti said.

