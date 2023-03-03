Mohali: Four held for murdering trader, dumping body in canal

Police on Thursday arrested four men for murdering a 33-year-old trader and dumping his body in a canal in Bassi Pathana, Fatehgarh Sahib.

The victim ran a business of sale-purchase of cars in Kharar, Mohali, and lived in a rented accommodation locally. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The body of the victim, Harjinder Singh of Malerkotla, who was missing since February 19, was recovered from the canal on Thursday.

After a complaint by the victim’s brother-in-law Gagan Kumar, a Ludhiana resident, police arrested the accused, identified as Hira Singh, alias Deep, and Manjot Singh of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan; Amandeep Singh of Mansa; and Prabhjot Singh, alias Anshu, of Mander Nagar, Kharar.

Gagan told the police that Harjinder ran a business of sale-purchase of cars in Kharar and lived in a rented accommodation locally. He said he used to hang out with the four accused.

On February 18, Harjinder travelled from Gurugram to Kharar and promised to visit Ludhiana on February 20. However, he could not be contacted on February 19. After failing to reach him, he lodged a missing person complaint with the Kharar City police on February 23, suspecting the four accused’s involvement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gagan informed the police that Hira had borrowed Harjinder’s car. The car met with an accident and Hira paid ₹40,000 to get it repaired. Later, he demanded the money from Harjinder and fraudulently withdrew it from his bank account through netbanking, leading to a tiff between them.

During investigation, police found that ₹2 lakh were withdrawn from Harjinder’s two bank accounts using his debit cards.Bank statements revealed that some of the money was transferred to Prabhjot’s account, but when police tried to reach him, he switched off his mobile phone.

The accused have been under Sections 302, 362, 201, 406, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the City Kharar police station. They will be produced before a local court on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}