Mohali: GMADA writes to SSP to book developers over unauthorised residential project

Acting against an unauthorised residential project being developed in Majri area of Mohali, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has written to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, on Monday seeking registration of an FIR against the developers of the project ‘Fairwood Farms & Imperial Golf Greens’. GMADA chief administrator Sakshi Sawhney urged the general public to invest only in approved projects to avoid financial losses. (HT Photo)

The authority had earlier issued a show-cause notice to the promoters for carrying out construction activities without obtaining the mandatory approvals.

Sharing details, the district town planner (regulatory), GMADA, said it had come to the authority’s notice that M/s World Wide Immigration Consultancy Services (WWICS) Ltd and others, based at SCO 415-16, Sector 22-C, Chandigarh, were developing an unauthorised colony under the name ‘Fairwood Farms & Imperial Golf Greens’ at village Nadha in Majri sub-division of Mohali.

Based on reports submitted by field staff, GMADA found that the project was being executed without the requisite permissions from the development authority. Following this, a show-cause notice was issued to the developers, asking them to explain why action should not be taken for carrying out illegal development, the official said.

The matter gained further attention after advertisements were published in various newspapers by the company, inviting applications from defence personnel, government service officers and their family members for the allotment of 100 plots measuring 605 square yards and 1,250 square yards.

The promoters had claimed that the project was an eco-tourism venture approved by the government of India. However, on verification, GMADA found that the project was being developed in violation of Section 5 of The New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, and Section 64 of The Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995.

“We have valid approval operating under ecotourism policy of 2018 of government of India . Also, high court has passed orders in the favour of petitioners including us in regards to our approval and quashed the orders passed for cancellation. There is contempt petition operating against GMADA and others for giving notices again against the petitioners that have approvals under ecotourism policy. Besides, the society has invited applications for allotment of farm lots that is agricultural land,” said senior director of WWICS Devinder Sandhu.

“In view of the continued violations and misleading advertisements, a formal letter has been written to the SSP requesting registration of an FIR against the developers,” the district town planner said.

Meanwhile, GMADA chief administrator Sakshi Sawhney urged the general public to invest only in approved projects to avoid financial losses. She reiterated that the present administration follows a zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorised projects and that strict action is being taken regularly against illegal colonies and townships.