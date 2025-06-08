Mohali: Honeybee in food stings pizzeria, told to pay 1-lakh relief

Two customers, who had dragged restaurant chain Domino’s to the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, over finding a dead honeybee in a pizza ordered from one of its outlets in Kharar and subsequently falling ill after consumption, were compensated with ₹1,00,000 after a four-year battle on Thursday. The complainants alleged that after consuming the pizza on June 24, 2021, they both fell ill. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The complainants, Gurpyar Singh, an advocate from Dhuri, Sangrur district, and Surinder Kumar, a resident of Dhanas, Chandigarh, had filed the complaint of food safety violation with the commission.

They alleged that after consuming the pizza on June 24, 2021, in which they had noticed the dead honeybee, both fell ill and were admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh, with symptoms of vomiting and nausea.

The complainants further alleged that when they brought the matter to the attention of the outlet, the manager not only dismissed their complaint but also misbehaved with them.

“Keeping in view the entire facts and peculiar circumstances of this case, and the fact that the dead honeybee was found in the pizza purchased by the complainants from the opposite parties (OPs), the present complaint is partly allowed with directions to the OPs to pay compensation of ₹1,00,000 to the complainants for harassment, mental agony, as well as litigation expenses,” the commission stated in its order.

In its defence, Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino’s India, represented by its manager Ronny from the Sector 125, New Sunny Enclave, Kharar outlet, refuted the allegations. It claimed that Domino’s is one of India’s largest food service companies, operating over 1,300 outlets across the country and internationally, and is known for maintaining high standards of food quality and hygiene.

The defence stated that the company follows rigorous cleanliness protocols, including the installation of insect-killing machines and air curtains, undertaking regular pest control measures, and following scheduled restaurant cleaning. It argued that the pizza in question was cooked at 515°F for approximately 5.5 minutes, making it highly improbable for a honeybee to remain intact after being exposed to such high temperatures.

“The pictures shared by the complainants show the wings and legs of the insect intact, strongly suggesting that it was placed on the pizza after it had been cooked,” the defence claimed, terming the complaint an “afterthought.”

However, the commission, led by president SK Aggarwal and member Paramjeet Kaur, ruled in favour of the complainants, citing the presence of the dead honeybee in the pizza and the subsequent health issues suffered by the consumers.

The ruling directs Domino’s to pay ₹1 lakh in compensation, covering harassment, mental agony and litigation costs.