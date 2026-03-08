Mohali: Hotel receptionist thrashed, abducted; hunt on for 10

A 19-year-old girl working as a hotel receptionist in Zirakpur was allegedly thrashed and forcibly taken to Samalkha in Panipat by a group of around 10 people, including women, on the night intervening night between Thursday and Friday, police said. The hotel owner was also thrashed. The Zirakpur police have registered an FIR. Sections 333 ( house-trespass), 140(3) (abduction), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped on the accused.

According to police, the incident took place around 12 am on Friday when six or seven men, accompanied by three women, turned up at the hotel and confronted receptionist Shagun as well as the hotel owner, Deepak. The group began thrashing both of them.

During the assault, the women dragged Shagun to the ground floor while the others continued the attack. The group then forced her into a vehicle and took her to Samalkha in Panipat district. Later in the day, they dropped her at the Samalkha bus stand and also made her board a bus heading to Zirakpur.

Officials said that on March 2, two minor girls in Samalkha left for an examination but didn’t return home following which their families got a case registered at the Samalkha police station. After the girls were located, one of them reportedly informed her family that she had left home after speaking with Shagun. So the family thought that Shagun had something to do with the case, resulting in the assault.

Shagun has been admitted to a Dhakoli hospital. Based on Shagun’s statement, an FIR under Sections 333 ( house-trespass), 140(3) (abduction), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, assistant sub-inspector Nirmal Kaur said.

Police said they had started investigation and the accused will be arrested soon.