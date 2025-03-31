Mohali: Law student’s face slashed in birthday party brawl, 7 booked

Fraying tempers among youth led to yet another violent brawl in the tricity, leaving a law student with a slashed face in Mohali. The victim, Sachin, native of Kurukshetra, Haryana, is pursuing law from Amity University, Sector 82-A, and living in a rented accommodation at Aerocity, Block-E. (iStock)

The attack followed a birthday party at a farmhouse in Chunni Kalan, where an argument over a youth being pushed into a swimming pool spiraled into violence, police said on Sunday.

Three days after the Wednesday attack, police booked seven accused on Saturday following a formal complaint by the victim and launched a manhunt for their arrest.

The victim, Sachin, native of Kurukshetra, Haryana, is pursuing law from Amity University, Sector 82-A, and living in a rented accommodation at Aerocity, Block-E.

In the FIR, he identified the accused as Pranab Badeja, Vansh Arora, Yuvraj, Nikshey Chopra, Pratham Tandon, Satya Bansal and Pratham Goyal.

According to police, some of them are also students of the same university.

The victim told police that on March 26, he along with his friends Arudhiya Jain, Divansh, Ansh, Abhishek, Ravjot and Farman visited the farm house to attend the birthday of Vansh Arora.

After the party, as they were about to leave the venue, Yuvraj allegedly pushed Arudhiya into the swimming pool, leading to heated exchange between them. The victim asked Yuvraj to apologise to Arudhiya, following which they all left the party venue.

Sachin said around 2.30 am, while he and his friends were headed back home, two Toyota Fortuner cars intercepted their vehicle.

Pranab Badeja dragged him out of the car and slashed his lip with a sharp-edged weapon, causing him to collapse in pain. Pranab’s accomplices continued to rain kicks and punches on him as he lay on the road writhing in pain, Sachin alleged. As his friends intervened to rescue him, the accused fled the spot after threatening to kill him.

Sachin said he was rushed to a private hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where he underwent treatment before approaching the police against the assailants.

Police have booked all accused under Sections 115 (2)(voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (1) (wrongful confinement), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191 (3) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.