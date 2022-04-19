Mohali: Man rams car into parked milk tanker, wife killed
A 40-year-old woman was killed, while her husband and son suffered injuries, after their car crashed into a milk tanker parked outside the Verka Plant in Phase 6 in the wee hours of Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Sharanjit Kaur. The injured are her husband, Sukhpal Singh, and son Arshpreet Singh, all residents of Sector 29, Chandigarh.
According to police, the family was returning from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, in a car after paying obeisance at Baba Balak Nath Temple.
While Sukhpal was driving the Honda City, Sharanjit was sitting next to him and their son was in the back seat. As they reached the Verka Plant in Phase 6 around 2.45 am, Sukhpal fell asleep behind the wheel and lost control of the car that hit a stationary milk tanker.
The impact of the collision threw Sharanjit out through the windshield, leading to serious injuries on the head.
The family was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors declared Sharanjit dead. Meanwhile, the canter driver, Shiv Kumar, a resident of Jujhar Nagar, drove off.
He was been booked on the complaint of Sukhpal, who has a private job.
Mishap victim succumbs after battling for life for four days
A 29-year-old pedestrian, who was injured after being hit by a speeding car on the Sector 86/87 dividing road on April14, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Inderjit Singh, a native of Bihar, who had come to Mohali to meet his brother, who works for a scrap dealer in Sector 86.
On April 14, he was crossing the Sector 86/87 dividing road, when a speeding car hit him and sped away. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sohana, where doctors referred him to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. But he died during treatment on Monday.
Investigating officer Amrik Singh said they had booked the unidentified car driver and were scanning CCTV footage to identify him. The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination.
Mohali: Suspended ITI principal held for demanding ₹50,000 bribe
The Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a suspended principal of the Industrial Training Institute (Women), Phase 5, for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 from a Ludhiana resident for helping him land an instructor's job in the institute. Investigating officer Jasbir Kaur said The accused, Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi made the demand before he was suspended, as per the complaint by Hardeep Singh, a resident of Samrala, Ludhiana.
Amid Covid spike in NCR, Chandigarh adviser says speed up children’s immunisation
Amid another surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday convened a high-level meeting and expressed concerns over the slow pace of vaccination, especially among children. The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group kicked off on January 3, while that for those in the 12-15 age group began on March 16. The second dose for both vaccines is provided after a gap of 28 days.
India Smart Cities Award Contest 2020: Heritage work, top-notch performances get Chandigarh best UT award
Chandigarh has been adjudged the best Union territory in the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC, 2020). The city won the award on the basis of its performances in India Cycles4Change Challenge, ClimateSmart Cities Challenge, Streets4People Challenge, Tulip and DataSmart Cities. Chandigarh Smart City Ltd chief executive officer Anindita Mitra received the award from Union minister for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri in Surat on Monday.
Mohali DC seeks reports on 92 black spots in district
Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Monday directed various departments to submit their reports regarding 92 black spots (accident-prone areas), which were identified in September 2019. In September 2019, 92 black spots were identified in Mohali district on the basis of fatalities that took place at these points, as per a report prepared under the Punjab Vision Zero campaign and Mission Tandarust Punjab.
Ludhiana | After three months of police inaction, rape victim moves court
After three months of police inaction, a sexual assault victim has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking arrest of the “politically influential” accused. The accused, Harman Singh of Jand village, Raikot, is the nephew of a village panch. Promised to take victim to Canada The complainant – who married her husband, a security guard, two years ago – said she was raped on the pretext of marriage.
