Mohali: Manager held for 1.28-crore jewellery heist at Punjabi actor’s shop

The ₹1.28-crore jewellery heist at Punjabi actor Kuljinder Sidhu’s Sector 66 shop turned out to be an inside job, with the store manager himself behind the crime, said police. The accused in the custody of Mohali police. (HT)

Cracking the case in three weeks, police have arrested Deepak Kumar Bhardwaj, 47, who had been managing the store for nearly four years.

A resident of Kharar, he used his unrestricted access and detailed knowledge of the shop’s security system to execute the theft, said investigators.

With his arrest, police recovered the stolen jewellery, including 61 gold nose pins, 48 gold earrings, two necklaces and two sets of bangles.

The recovered booty from the accused. (HT)

SP (City) Dilipreet Singh said the theft came to light on November 3, when complainant Vikram Singh Sandhu, the actor’s brother and business partner, reached the showroom and found the shutter lock broken. Inside, gold and diamond jewellery and ₹60,000 in cash were missing from the safe. The thief had also removed the DVR of the CCTV system.

A case was subsequently registered under Sections 331 (4) and 305 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the probe, police analysed CCTV footage from adjoining buildings and road routes, and noticed suspicious movements by Bhardwaj. His timing, vehicle movement and access patterns matched the window of the crime, giving investigators a decisive lead.

Based on this evidence, police arrested Bhardwaj. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody for further interrogation and recovery of the stolen cash and CCTV DVR.