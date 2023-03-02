Mohali: Mother-daughter duo booked for dragging woman on car bonnet

A day after a realtor’s daughter dragged a woman on her car’s bonnet following a dispute over plot demarcation in Ekta Vihar Colony, Baltana, on Tuesday, police on Wednesday booked the accused woman and her mother.

The duo has been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station in Mohali. (Getty Images)

The accused, Geetu Mittal, 25, and her mother, Anju Mittal, 50, wife of the owner of the plots, were booked on the complaint of Snehlata, one of the three victims in the case.

Apart from Snehlata, the other victims were Vijay Lakshmi and Arvinder, who was dragged on the bonnet of Geetu’s car for around 50 metres in a colony street.

Arvinder alleged, “It was a planned attack. The accused should have been booked for attempt to murder. The woman driver tried to crush me under her vehicle, but I held on to the bonnet and saved my life.”

All three underwent treatment at the Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali.

In her police complaint, Snehlata stated, “There are two vacant plots, 158 and 159, in our street. Locals have been objecting to the owner’s decision to divide them into three, as the area will get congested. A complaint in this regard has already been submitted with the local administration and the dispute has been ongoing over a year.”

She said on Tuesday morning, residents confronted the plot owner’s wife and daughter when they got some bricks delivered for construction. “In response, the duo took out a stick from their car and started beating us. In the attack, Lakshmi, me and Arvinder were injured,” she added in her statement.

After residents met Zirakpur station house officer Simarjit Singh, seeking addition of attempt to murder section in the case, he said it will be added after taking medical opinion.

Baltana Chowki in-charge sub-inspector Jashanpreet Singh said teams were raiding the possible hideouts of the accused and they will be nabbed soon.

Meanwhile, sources said the residents had been objecting despite the plot owner obtaining necessary permissions and documents.