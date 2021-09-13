Mohali: Nine dengue cases surface in Dera Bassi locality

After nine dengue cases surfaced at Mubarkpur Camp near Dera Bassi in the past one week, Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur visited the locality on Sunday to review the situation.

She said the health department swung into action soon after cases of fever and vomiting were reported and conducted a survey. Water supply was cut off and samples were also collected for testing.

Dengue fever is a painful, debilitating mosquito-borne disease caused by any one of four closely related dengue viruses.

Meanwhile, diarrhoea outbreak has been reported at Peermuchalla village in Zirakpur.

Soon, QR-based feedback for toilets in Chandigarh

The municipal corporation is in the process to launch a QR-based feedback system for 274 public toilets. Each toilet will have its own unique code. The users on scanning the code will be directed to the feedback page, where they can respond yes or no to seven questions pertaining to cleanliness, water supply, etc.

P’kula: Differently-abled to get assistive devices

As many as 280 assistive equipments worth over ₹14 lakh will be distributed to 155 differently-abled beneficiaries by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta and member of Parliament Rattan Lal Kataria on September 14 during a function organised by the District Red Cross Society at Aggarwal Bhawan in Sector 16. Savita Aggarwal, secretary of the District Red Cross Society, said that measurement camps had been organised in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) from March 15 to 19.

Chain hunger strike of teachers continues at PU

The teaching faculty of Punjabi University, Patiala, and Panjab University continued their chain hunger strike for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday over implementation of seventh UGC Pay Scales and to withdraw the delinking of UGC pay scales by the Punjab government. The teachers condemned the apathetic attitude of the Punjab government towards university and college teachers.

Chandigarh BJP chief shown black flag at event

Residents of Dadu Majra colony and village were left a harried lot as a police barricaded the area for a BJP event on Sunday. The arrangements were anticipating protest by farmers at the event. Despite this, a protester managed to sneak into the gathering and showed black flag to BJP Chandigarh president Arun Sood, who was addressing the gathering. The police rushed there and got him out of the venue.