Mohali: No end to bumps & jolts on Kharar-Landran road

Commuters driving along the Kharar-Landran road are having a harrowing time with broken stretches, uneven surfaces and open drains running dangerously close to the carriageway on 2 km stretch in Kharar. Months after the monsoon, the road remains only partly repaired, leaving daily travellers frustrated. The busy stretch is dotted with sewage-filled pits, creating hazardous conditions for commuters. On Thursday night, a car driver had a close shave after his vehicle plunged into one of the ditches. (HT Photo)

Authorities have laid interlocking tiles on one side of the road, particularly in front of Shivalik City, but the opposite side continues to suffer from dug-up portions, exposed mud and poorly covered drains. For a significant stretch, commuters have to convert a single usable lane into a two-way passage, forcing vehicles from both directions to squeeze past each other. Even on the tiled side, an open drain runs along the edge without fencing, posing a constant risk to motorists and pedestrians.

This stretch serves as a crucial link connecting Kharar to Landran, Chandigarh and multiple educational institutions, residential societies and commercial establishments. Thousands of office-goers, school buses, college students and heavy vehicles use the road daily, making its condition a matter of safety and public concern.

Residents say the road changes character with the weather but remains problematic throughout the year. During the monsoon, slush and mud made commuting miserable. Now, in dry conditions, vehicles kick up thick dust, reducing visibility and causing discomfort to shopkeepers and residents. “In monsoon, we dealt with mud. Now we inhale dust all day,” said Ranbir, a resident.

“We face the same ordeal every day while travelling on the Kharar–Landran road. The 2-km stretch near Shivalik City is in such poor condition that driving through it feels chaotic and unsafe. With dug-up portions, dust and open drains along the side, it often seems like there is no proper monitoring of the work,” said Harvinder Singh, a local resident.

To make matters worse for commuters, sewage-filled pits dot the entire stretch, creating hazardous conditions. “Yesterday, a car at night slipped and fell into the open drain. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, but it could have been worse,” said Kuljit, a shopkeeper who witnesses near-misses frequently. A college student added, “We wobble every time we cross the broken section. One wrong move and you can skid into the drain.”

Learning no lessons from the tragic Noida incident where 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta lost his life after his car plunged into a waterlogged pit, this problem remains unaddressed.

“I have been living in this area for the past six years, and every year we face the same problem with this road. During the monsoon, it turns into a muddy stretch, and in dry weather, it becomes dusty and broken again. Repairs happen partially, but the issue never gets resolved permanently,” said Shweta, a resident and a teacher.

Traffic congestion compounds the problem. Drivers try to stick to the smoother tiled side, creating bottlenecks during peak hours. School vans and buses slow down considerably, while heavy vehicles struggle to manoeuvre through narrowed stretches.

Kharar SDM Divya P said authorities dug up the road to carry out sewerage work linked to the STP project. “Work on the sewage line is being done for the STP. When we started the work, we had put up clear signboards. We will convey again that proper signage should be installed at the site. The road has been dug up because of this project. In front of Shivalik City, lock tiles have already been laid. The remaining portion of the Landran road was not completed as the officials concerned sought time till March. We expect completion by April,” she said.

Earlier in January, Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal reviewed the road condition and directed officials to float tenders to restore the stretch dug up for sewerage work.

Despite official assurances, commuters say they need immediate safety measures. Until repairs finish, they continue to navigate dust, drains and damaged patches hoping to avoid the next accident.