Mohali’s autism care centre inaugurated for the second time

On World Autism Awareness Day, the Advanced Autism Care and Research Centre in Sector 79, Mohali, was inaugurated for the second time since its foundation stone was laid in 2016. The centre was previously Inaugurated in 2021 by former Punjab medical education and research minister Raj Kumar Verka but remained unused. The centre was inaugurated by Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh along with health secretary Kumar Rahul IAS and Dr Bhavneet Bharti, director principal of Dr Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Science, Mohali. (HT Photo)

On Wednesday, the centre was inaugurated by Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh along with health secretary Kumar Rahul IAS and Dr Bhavneet Bharti, director principal of Dr Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Science, Mohali.

During the inauguration, Dr Singh emphasised the importance of recognising the abilities of children with Autism, stating, “We must see the ability, not disability. The previous government failed to operationalise the centre, but I assure you this time, the centre will become a fully functional Institute. We are starting OPD services soon and I am committed to ensuring the centre serves its purpose.”

The project has seen an investment of approximately ₹ 16 crore by previous Governments. “The delay in functioning was due to the indifference of the previous government,” the health minister said.

However, the ceremony highlighted the centre’s ongoing challenges. Despite its inauguration, only two buildings had been cleaned, while the rest remained vacant and unattended. No professional staff members were seen on site, only students from medical colleges were present. The centre, located in a prime area, has the potential to serve many families, but its current state raises concerns about its readiness to provide the necessary support.

Dr Bharti stated, “As of now, we are not officially in charge, but we assume we will oversee it as a research centre. As a part of the research, we have an important role to play, and we will do our best for the children because I am a passionate paediatrician. There were many challenges, and we were uncertain if the inauguration would even take place until the last moment. We worked tirelessly, and we made it to the inauguration.”

Parents lament the lack of facilities at the centre. Parents and community members expressed dissatisfaction over the repeated promises without any progress. Poonam, a member of the state disability board, stated, “I have been a part of this project since day one, but it is shocking we received no information about the inauguration. This is the third time this centre has come into the limelight, yet no single parent has benefited. The building remains abandoned, with only the front area cleaned for the event.”

Shivani Dhillon, a concerned parent said, “An institute cannot run overnight. No one from the community was informed, as stakeholders, we don’t have any hope left for this place. The administration lacks understanding of the needs of parents dealing with autism.”

The centre is designed to provide support for children with Autism, featuring facilities such as training rooms, therapy spaces and hostels for trainees. The centre is expected to employ a multi-disciplinary team of professionals, including psychologists, speech therapists and special educators, however, the site lacks a full-time professional staff, relying instead on medical students for support.

Autism is a neurodevelopment disorder that affects how individuals perceive, communicate and interact with the world. On average, parents spend over ₹ 20,000 per month on therapies and support services for their children. A government centre like the Advanced Autism Care and Research Centre would have provided much-needed support, but parents are still clinging to hopes for the centre to operationalise completely.