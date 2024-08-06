Mohali: Teen girl’s mother, uncle booked for poisoning, strangling her to death

Police have launched a manhunt for a woman and her husband’s brother for poisoning and strangling her 13-year-old daughter to death at their house in Mohali’s Shampur village on July 11. According to police, the minor girl had caught her paternal uncle and mother in an objectionable position at their house on July 11 while her father, a soldier in the army, was away at work. (HT)

Identified as Angrej Kaur and Jagtar Singh, the accused have been booked under Sections 103 (1) (murder), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison), 238 (causes any evidence of the commission of that offence to disappear) and 3(5) (act done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sohana police station.

Investigators said afraid of being exposed, the accused forcibly made her consume poison, following which they strangled her to death around 9.30 pm.

To hide their crime and destroy evidence, the duo cremated the body early next morning without waiting for her father, Gurdip Singh, to reach home.

The incident came to the fore after nearby villagers, after suspecting foul play, informed police last week, following which Saneta police and a team from the Sohana station initiated an investigation in the case.

“Following the probe, we have booked the two accused for murder. As per investigation, the teenager was poisoned and strangled to death by her mother and uncle who were in an illicit relationship. They were caught in an objectionable state by the victim. We will soon nab them,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) HS Bal.