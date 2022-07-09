Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Two government teachers sacked for unauthorised absence
chandigarh news

Mohali: Two government teachers sacked for unauthorised absence

The ETT teachers were posted at government primary schools in Mohali’s Kurali and Banur blocks, and had been absent for four to five years
Both teachers failed to respond to the inquiries initiated against them after years of unauthorised absence, the Punjab education department said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 03:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Punjab education department has terminated the services of two government teachers for remaining absent from duty for years.

Swaranjit Kaur and Jatinder Kaur, both Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers, were posted at the government primary schools in Chhota Singapura, Kurali block, and Naraingarh Jhungian, Banur block, respectively.

While Swaranjit has been absent from work since May 25, 2017, Jatinder has not reported to duty since April 23, 2018.

In Swaranjit’s case, deputy district education officer (DEO) Santosh Rani had launched an inquiry on April 17, 2018, but the teacher did not join it.

Similarly, Jatinder Kaur also didn’t respond after an inquiry against her was initiated by Anita Bhardwaj, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Banur, on October 26, 2021.

The education department also gave advertisements in the newspapers, asking the two teachers to report to the department, but none of them turned up, following which their services were terminated.

DEO (Primary) Sushil Nath said the terminations were ordered while following the due procedure. “We will not tolerate any indiscipline in schools. Their long absence clearly shows that they have no interest in teaching.”

RELATED STORIES

He added that an inquiry was also underway against two more teachers and action will also be taken against them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP