Mohan Veena recital by Ajay P Jha leaves the audience enthralled

Eminent Mohan Veena exponent Ajay P Jha wove magic and left the audience spellbound with his soothing Mohan Veena recital at the 276th Monthly Baithak at the ML Koser Auditorium, Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh.

Jha is the foremost disciple of Grammy Award winner Padmashree Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. He is currently receiving ‘taleem’ of ‘Dhrupad Ang’ of the ‘Amta Gharana’ from Pandit Ramashish Pathakand has been credited as one of the youngest exponents of the Mohan Veena, a hybrid slide guitar with 19 strings played lap-style.

Jha was accompanied by city-based Dr Mahendra Prasad Sharma on Tabla. Pracheen Kala Kendra’s secretary Sajal Koser honoured the artistes with bouquet and mementos.

Jha began his recital with ‘Raga Jog Kauns’ through ‘alaap’, ‘jod alaap’ and ‘jod jhalla’. He then went on to present ‘gats’ in ‘vilambit’ and ‘drut laya’.

Jha concluded the evening’s performance with ‘dhun’ set to ‘Raga Bhopali’ which left an endless thunder of claps echoing through the auditorium.

His vocal range, soulfulness and joie de vivre were widely appreciated by the audience.

“The Hindustani music scene is constantly evolving, especially with hybrid instruments such as a Mohan Veena leaving us music lovers mesmerised. This was my first experience of the instrument and it was absolutely soul-touching,” says Nisha Vaid, who was among the audience.

